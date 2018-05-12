Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Is Femme Fatale in Black. Seen Pics Yet?

After a bright Cannes red carpet appearance, Deepika Padukone changed into an elegant black dress for the Chopard party

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 12, 2018 12:05 IST
Deepika Padukone dressed for the Chopard party in Cannes. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights

  1. The Internet said Deepika Padukone 'nailed it'
  2. A fan said Deepika Padukone looked 'unbelievably beautiful'
  3. Deepika's two-day Cannes visit is now over
After her spectacular second day on the Cannes red carper, Deepika Padukone swiftly changed into a stunning black outfit for the Chopard party hosted on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival on May 11. From a hot pink Ashi Studio couture, Deepika changed into a ravishing black Marcell von Berlin fish-cut gown with winged-sleeves. Deepika accessorised with dainty pieces by Chopard and finished out her look with dramatic eye make-up and a sleek top-bun. "You have nailed it girl," wrote one Instagram user on the post shared by Deepika's stylist. "Unbelievably beautiful... what are you doing to us," added another fan.

Take a look at Deepika's BTS photos for the Chopard party.
 


Deepika Padukone's second year at the Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of cosmetics giant L'Oreal ended on May 11. She walked the red carpet in feisty origami dress from Ashi Studio at the screening of Ash is Purest White (Jiang hu er nv).
 
deepika3

Deepika Padukone's first Cannes red carpet look for 2018 was courtesy of designer Zuhair Murad. She wore a sheer and embroidery piece from Zuhair's latest bridal collection to the screening of Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer et Courir Vite).
 


Deepika Padukone donned several outfits by various designers during her two-day visit to the Cannes Film Festival. She experimented with printed outfits and bold colours during her media interaction for L'Oreal.

Here's a summary of Deepika Padukone's Cannes diary.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@deepikapadukone #cannes2018 @lorealmakeup @lorealskin

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on



This was Deepika Padukone's second year at Cannes and she'll now handover her brand ambassador duty to Aishwary rai Bachchan, whose first red carpet appearance is scheduled for tonight. Aishwarya will complete her 17 years at Cannes on Sunday night.

After Aishwraya, it will be Sonam Kapoor's turn. The newly married actress will walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15.

