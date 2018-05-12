Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's Exit Was As Stylish As Her Entry. Pic Here

Having wrapped her Cannes duties, Deepika Padukone checked out of the French Riviera on Saturday. Deepika's Cannes exit was as stylish as her entry. Deepika was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez (where she had checked in earlier this week) in an impressive assortment of wardrobe picks. She threw over a beige trench coat over her Max Mara body-con dress and colour coordinated her shoes, which are from the shelves of Gianvito Rossi. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika recycled the same retro sunglasses she had worn on her first day at Cannes. Deepika Padukone attended the Cannes Film Festival as a brand ambassador for cosmetics giant L'Oreal.
Here's how Deepika Padukone bid adieu to the French Riviera.
Earlier this week, Deepika was spotted at the Nice airport in France, looking like this. Deepika's wardrobe picks for her travel to Cannes included designer labels like that of Maison Margiela, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Celine.
When in Cannes, Deepika walked the red carpet on May 11 and May 10 - for her first appearance, she opted for an embellished Zuhair Mirad gown and for day 2, she wore a pink dramatic gown by Ashi Studio.
Deepika also turned all her denims dreams into reality as she started both her days at the French Riviera sporting the classic combination of white and denims.
Deepika Padukone's red carpet appearances were followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's, who walked down the aisle in a purple ensemble by Michael Cinco. Cannes is currently awaiting the arrival of Sonam Kapoor, who is set to walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15.