Can You Guess Who This 'Gangster' Baby Grew Up To Be?

Our search for Throwback Thursday posts ended at Sameera Reddy's Instagram. The actress took a trip down memory lane and revisited her childhood memories from her family archives. After some digging, Sameera Reddy returned to Instagram with an adorable photo of hers from when she was a baby. Yes, a baby. Sameera Reddy described her baby version as a "gangster" and wrote this ROFL caption to accompany the throwback photo: "My gangster look", she said and added the hashtags "Thug life" and "Throwback Thursday" to it. The photo of baby Sameera Reddy prompted her Instafam to point out: "Your daughter looks just like you." Sameera Reddy welcomed her second child, daughter Nyra, in July last year.

Take a look at Sameera Reddy's throwback photo here:

Now, here's an adorable photo of baby Nyra from her sixth-month birthday: "Now that Nyra is 6 months old she has been super curious to look around and explore the world! Her favourite being pulling her brother's hair! When I put her front face out in her baby carrier she was thrilled to bits," wrote Sameera.

Sameera Reddy's Instagram is a gold-mine of interesting posts. The 39-year-old actress is known for sharing glimpses of her "real" self on social media. Sameera Reddy, who has often talked about her post-partum experience on Instagram, shared this husband appreciation post for Akshai Varde.

The couple are also parents to son Hans.

Sameera Reddy quit acting after she got married to Akshay Varde in 2013. She was last seen in Kannada movie Varadhanayaka. In Bollywood, Sameera Reddy have featured in films such as Race, De Dana Dan and Darna Mana Hai.