Can Kartik Aaryan Out-Titanic Kate Winslet? He Thinks He Won This Round

Actor Kartik Aaryan's recent Instagram post will leave all Titanic fans in splits. The 30-year-old actor shared a shirtless picture of himself, drawing a comparison between himself and actress Kate Winslet. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen posing shirtless wearing just a locket around his neck, which he thinks is similar to how Kate Winslet posed in an iconic sequence from the film Titanic . In the aforementioned sequence from the film, Rose (Kate Winslet) asked Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), who was an artist, to sketch her while she posed naked wearing just pendant around her neck. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor rated himself above Kate Winslet, in the caption. "Kartik Aaryan 1 - 0 Kate Winslet," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor's post received several comments from his fans as well as celebrities. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a comment and wrote: "Uffff." Replying to the comment, Kartik Aaryan couldn't help but agree with him. "I agree," he replied. Fans of the actor dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Here is the original picture of Kate Winslet posing for the portrait in the film.

Coming back to Kartik Aaryan, as he complements most of his Instagram posts with a quirky caption, it is safe to say that the actor has a very strong caption game. He is often praised for his Instagram captions. Kartik recently asked his fans to join and suggest only "wrong captions" for one of his pictures. In the picture, he could be seen posing with his face covered in mud pack. "Wrong captions only," he wrote along with the picture. Many of his fans dropped comments suggesting captions for the picture.

Earlier this month, Kartik had shared a picture of himself posing with a dinosaur sculpture. He could be seen posing with his head slightly inside the dinosaur's mouth. Giving his caption a COVID twist, he wrote: "Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like."

In terms of work, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.