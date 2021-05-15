'Wrong Captions Only': Kartik Aaryan's Challenge, Results Are Hilarious

Kartik Aaryan posted this photo on Instagram

Kartik Aaryan has been a serious advocate of wearing masks in order to beat the coronavirus. The actor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, often uses his Instagram posts to amplify this message. But this time, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor decided to promote wearing a mask in a rather quirky way. In a recent post, Kartik is seen wearing a mask - not the one meant for COVID-19, but a beauty mask. Kartik was captured in a white T-shirt and his face covered in a dark green facial pack. Posing a victory sign, Kartik wrote, “Wrong captions only.”

Celebs and his fans rushed with their hilarious versions.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim commented, “Good. At least there is a mask on the face.”

Actress Sophie Choudry had a fun suggestion, which read, “I was always into masks.”

Actor Gajraj Rao joined the bandwagon. He used Kartik's song from Pati Patni Aur Woh, and wrote, “Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare.”

Actor Karan Tacker joked, “Cow dung therapy for COVID?”

Kartik's Insta fam, too, was no less creative.

One of the Instagram users named Rudrani Chattoraj wrote, “When I said ‘go green', this is not what I meant.”

Another fan, Vivek Raj, had a funny caption. “Hulk infant version,” he posted.

Here are some of the previous posts of Kartik where he requested fans to wear masks.

Earlier, the official Instagram account of Mumbai Police, too, used a witty post to remind everyone to wear masks. They used a still from Joaquin Phoenix's 2019 film, Joker. The image was edited by adding a face mask.

“Put on the happy face” a message on a mirror in the photograph read. The caption was, “Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there? Why not so serious about safety? Wear a mask.”

India's COVID-19 caseload has reached 2.43 crore with 3.26 lakh new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death count has touched 2.66 lakh with 3,980 people dying of the infection on Friday.