Kartik Aaryan's Latest 'Corona' Post Has A Message For 'Unmasked Faces'. See What He Wrote

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @kartikaaryan)

Highlights Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture of himself on Instagram

In the picture, Kartik can be seen posing with a fake dinosaur

The actor recently recovered from coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, who recently recovered from Covid-19, keeps spreading awareness against the coronavirus pandemic on social media. Now, Kartik has a message for all those people who are not wearing masks during these times. His latest Instagram upload says it all. The actor posted a hilarious throwback picture of himself on the platform in which he can be seen keeping his head inside a fake dinosaur's mouth. Kartik kept his eyes closed in the picture. In his caption, the Love Aaj Kal actor subtly reminded "unmasked faces" about the repercussions of not wearing a mask amid the pandemic. He wrote, "Corona sliding into unmasked faces like..."

Take a look at his post here:

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan shared a quirky post about the registration of Covid-19 vaccination after the third phase was announced for the age group of 18-44. On April 28, the actor shared a still from his film Pati Patni Aur Woh on the platform. In the picture, Kartik is featured as Abhinav (Chintu) Tyagi, a role he played in the 2019 movie. In his caption, the actor wrote, "When you're 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you're 41 Registrations open today."

See his post here:

Kartik Aaryan had tested positive for coronavirus on March 22. After spending 14 days of self-quarantine at home, the actor tested negative for Covid-19 on April 5. Kartik posted a sun-kissed picture of himself after the recovery on the platform. He wrote, "Negative...14 din ka vanvaas khatam...Back to work."

Take a look at his posts here:

Kartik Aaryan frequently shares Covid-19 related posts on Instagram. See a few of them here:

In terms of work, Kartik Aaryan has films like Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up. Kartik also had Dostana 2 lined up but the actor has been dropped from the project as he was reportedly acting difficult with the makers. In mid-April, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had announced on social media that they will be recasting for Dostana 2.

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the official handle of Dharma Productions tweeted back then.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2020 in which he was paired opposite Sara Ali Khan.