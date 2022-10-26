Ranbir Kapoor Complaining About Brahmastra Promotions Is The Funniest Thing On The Internet Today

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Hey, Ayan Mukerji, are you listening? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in no mood to carry out more promotional activities forBrahmastra, which is set to release on Disney+Hotstar. They are “done with” it. Alia is tired of “singing Kesariya” at every event and Ranbir, on the other hand, has become “bhoot” because of all the “dance” performances. Moreover, the actor has other priorities right now – he is all set to welcome his first child with Alia. Confused what are we talking about? It's Ranbir's ROFL rant about Brahmastra promotion ahead of the film's OTT release. Alia, on Wednesday, shared a clip of Ranbir fulminating against “more promotions” for Ayan's directorial. Dressed in a white shirt and jeans, the actor is seen talking on the phone, “Nahi bhai, ho gaya. I am done with Brahmastra promotions, am done with Ayan Mukerji.”

An infuriated Ranbir Kapoor continues to complain about extra promotions for the film. He also makes a hilarious reference to Alia Bhatt's character taking Shiva's name throughout Brahmastra. “Brahmastra Disney+Hotstar pe aa rahi hai toh uska matlab kya hai. Promotions, more promotions, more promotions. More, more, more, more promotions. Itna toh Alia ne film mein Shiva Shiva nahi bola hoga. Khud dance kar ke bhoot ban chuka hu mai. Alia ki awaaz beth chuki hai har event pe Kesariya gaate gaate,” he says.

Ranbir Kapoor adds, “150 drones udaa diye, 250 laddoo baant diye. Ab kya karu? Sabke ghar jaau? Personally, sabko bolu, ‘Deviyon aur sajjano, humari film Disney+Hotstar par aa rahi hai. Please dekhiye, please dekhiye'. Light aa rahi hai, light aa rahi hai. Light aa chuki hai! Happy Diwali.”

Ranbir Kapoor is talking about unveiling the logo of Brahmastra with 150 drones at the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Ranbir Kapoor continues that he has other important things in his life right now, such as prepping for the birth of his first child. “Brahmastra monster hit hai. Aur ye kya, Ayan [Mukerji] ko lagta hai ki Brahmastra ke alawa meri life hi nahi hai. Baap ban ne wala hu mai, such a big moment in my life,” Ranbir Kapoor is seen saying just when he is interrupted by Ayan's call.

On Ayan Mukerji's order, Ranbir Kapoor agrees to promote the film, “We must promote Brahmastra. Correct. Let's do it. Sabko dekhni padegi Brahmastra. Yes sir, light is coming.”

Sharing the clip, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Hard facts.” Her mom Soni Razdan was left in splits after watching the clip. She commented, “Too cute and funny absolutely.” Arjun Kapoor and Sophie Choudry also dropped laughing icons.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor ranting about Brahmastra promotions here:

Ayan Mukerji was quick to react to Ranbir Kapoor's ROFL clip. Disclosing details about the actor's "secret Instagram account," he wrote, "Ranbir, I hope you're reading this from your secret Instagram account - You have 2 more parts to go on Brahmastra so you better be nice to me! (laughing icons)."

The announcement about Brahmastra, which was released in theatres on September 9, and having an OTT release on November 4 was made by Ayan Mukerji, earlier this week. “We have continued to work on the movie since its theatrical release to refine the movie technically for your phones, televisions and computers… added a few subtle things to the movie… and I am excited for Brahmastra to be in your homes soon so it can be experienced afresh in the most convenient manner,” read his post.

On Disney+Hotstar, Brahmastra will release November 4.