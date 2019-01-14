Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What He Discussed With Ranbir Kapoor And Ayan Mukerji

Amitabh Bachchan photographed with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan (Courtesy: Instagram)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan discussed cinema and content with his Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji on Sunday at his Mumbai home. Big B shared the details from their meeting on his official blog and wrote, "Time spent with Ayan and Ranbir to talk about Brahmastra and to discuss film, content and cinema. The young have some very special gifts and thoughts." Brahmastra, a three-part fantasy series, is Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor's film with Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. The work-in-progress film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Of their meeting, Big B also wrote, "It is always a delight to be in their company, to listen to drift in their modern outlooks and to be able to put across the point of 50 years in the Industry. Its time changes and its development into the most powerful tools of influence."

"So much to learn so much to accomplish so much to observe so much to self-educate and the paucity of that ever timeless time machine," he concluded.

Some months ago, the 76-year-old megastar shared set of pictures with Alia, Ranbir and Ayan from the script reading sessions.

Take a look.

The first part of Brahmastra is scheduled to hit the screens this year on Christmas. "We are very excited for the film. It is a step ahead. This will take cinema to another level. I am excited for next year," Alia earlier told news agency PTI.

This will be the first time Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia are also part of Brahmastra.