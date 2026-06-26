Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton And Others At Stadium To Cheer Team USA In World Cup

The US' final group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup turned into much more than just a football game. The atmosphere inside Los Angeles Stadium was full of excitement as fans celebrated the team topping Group D and securing a place in the knockout rounds.

The match became one of the biggest celebrity events of the tournament. Hollywood stars, athletes, musicians and other well known faces packed the stands to cheer for the home team. Here's a look at some of the biggest celebrities who were there to support Team USA on a memorable night in Los Angeles.

Among those in attendance were Fight Club co-stars Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. Ashton Kutcher was also spotted with Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua. Actor Colin Farrell, who was born in Ireland, showed his support for the United States by wearing a Team USA jersey while watching the game with his son.

Other celebrities seen enjoying the match included Leonardo DiCaprio, Scottie Pippen, James Cameron, Usha Vance, Owen Wilson, Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and their two children, Jessica Alba and her daughters, Ben Affleck, Matthew Stafford, Keegan-Michael Key, Jaime Camil, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Joey King, Kelly Rowland and many more.

Team USA has received massive support throughout the World Cup, not only from celebrities but also from fans across the country. Their win against Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium had fans celebrating in the stands. The excitement continued in Seattle, where they beat Australia and Turkey in their final group stage match. Now, the United States will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the knockout stage on July 1.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently announced that President Donald Trump is expected to present the FIFA World Cup trophy to the winning team during the final in New Jersey on July 19.