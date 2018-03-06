Box Office Report: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Is 'Super Hit.' Earns Over Rs 68 Crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, released two Fridays ago

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 06, 2018 19:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Box Office Report: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Is 'Super Hit.' Earns Over Rs 68 Crore

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film has earned Rs 68.05 crore
  2. It clashed at the box office with Sonakshi Sinha's Welcome To New York
  3. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is directed by Luv Ranjan
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, is 'super hit,' trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The film, which released two Fridays ago, has earned Rs 68.05 crore and is 'rock-steady.' Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had also emerged as the third-best opener of this year after "Padmaavat" and PadMan. "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is rock-steady on second Monday... [Week 2] Friday 5.83 crore, Saturday 6.55 crore, Sunday 7.02 crore, Monday 2.71 crore. Total: Rs 68.05 crore. India biz... Super hit," Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film clashed at the box office with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's Welcome To New York.

Here's the box office report of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
 

Of the film's success, director Luv Ranjan told news agency IANS, "We always knew we were making a film that would appeal to the youth. Critics called the film anti-women, misogynistic... But that didn't bother me. I was looking beyond the criticism."

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is Mr Ranjan's fourth film with Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. They have previously collaborated for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which also starred Sunny Singh.

"For me, my actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are stars. And beyond them, it's the script that is the superstar," Luv Ranjan told IANS.

Comments
Close [X]
With no major films releasing this week, Mr Ranjan said that there is 'no threat to his film.' "The next big film is the Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid on March 16. That will be competition for my film," he told IANS.

(With IANS inputs)

Trending

Sonu Ke Titu Ki SweetySonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................