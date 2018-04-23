Yo! Yo! Honey Singh On His Comeback And Dil Chori's Instant Success Yo! Yo! Honey Singh 'thanked his fans' for making Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety a hit

88 Shares EMAIL PRINT Honey Singh made a comeback with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song (Courtesy: yyhsofficial) New Delhi: Highlights "I feel blessed. My fans have been my biggest support," said Honey Singh Honey Singh was battling bipolar disorder and alcoholism I am taking life one step at a time: Honey Singh Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety an instant hit. Dil Chori. As soon as the song released, it topped the trends list and went crazy viral. Of the song's success, Honey Singh, 35, in an interview to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's soundtrack. I love the way it has been shot."







Honey Singh had opened up about his struggle last year and as soon as he recovered, his Punjabi film Zorawar released. However, it failed at the box office. Dil Chori was Honey Singh's first music project after his struggle with bipolar disorder. Of being away work, he told



Apart from Dil Chori, he also sung the song Chhote Chhote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharuch and Sunny Singh earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.







Of his future plans and performing on stage, Honey Singh told



Honey Singh, who became successful after songs from films like Cocktail, Khiladi 786 and others 'doesn't fear competition' despite many new Punjabi artistes who have earned a name in the industry. He debuted with Punjabi songs.





Music composer-singer Yo! Yo! Honey Singh has 'thanked his fans' for making his comeback songfroman instant hit. Honey Singh, who opened up about battling bipolar disorder and alcoholism , made a comeback with the revamped version of. As soon as the song released, it topped the trends list and went crazy viral. Of the song's success, Honey Singh, 35, in an interview to mid-day , said, "I feel blessed. My fans have been my biggest support. The unconditional bond that we share isn't defined by a timeline. I am thankful to Bhushan Kumar for giving me a chance to contribute to's soundtrack. I love the way it has been shot."Honey Singh had opened up about his struggle last year and as soon as he recovered, his Punjabi filmreleased. However, it failed at the box office.was Honey Singh's first music project after his struggle with bipolar disorder. Of being away work, he told mid-day , "I was never away from work. In fact, as an artiste, the downtime served as a learning experience for me. Over the last couple of years, I have only grown closer to music" and added that he 'missed performing on stage and interacting with the audience.'Apart from, he also sung the songfrom. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharuch and Sunny Singh earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Of his future plans and performing on stage, Honey Singh told mid-day , "I am taking life one step at a time. While I have resumed recording in the studio, I will hit the stage soon. Right now, I want to empower myself with more music that I can take to my fans when I go on stage. The world is my oyster. Right now, I am imbibing international tunes. I am creating both, singles and film songs, on a daily basis. Let's see what releases first."Honey Singh, who became successful after songs from films likeand others 'doesn't fear competition' despite many new Punjabi artistes who have earned a name in the industry. He debuted with Punjabi songs. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter