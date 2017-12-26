'Never Doubted Yo! Yo! Honey Singh's Talent, Knew He'd Bounce Back' Honey Singh returned to music scenario with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Dil Chori

637 Shares EMAIL PRINT Honey Singh's new song released today. (Image courtesy: Facebook) New Delhi: Highlights Honey Singh recreated Hans Raj Hans' song Dil Chori for a new film It is Honey Singh's first song after his struggle with bipolar disorder Dil Chori 2.0 is a part of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety soundtrack Dil Chori for upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song released on social media on December 26 and instantly topped the trends list. The song was originally composed by Hans Raj Hans and it has been recreated by Yo! Yo! Honey Singh for the film. "You can't doubt Honey Singh's talent. It was only a Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is his re-launchpad," T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar told news agency IANS.



Watch Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety:







Last year, Yo! Yo! Honey Singh had opened up about his struggle with bipolar disorder and alcoholism. "As an artiste, I believe that I am not my own property. I am the property of my fans. So I thought that they deserve to know about what exactly happened to me," he



Talking about his struggle Honey Singh told



Soon after he recovered, Honey Singh's Zorawar hit the screens but it failed to become a success. Dil Chori is technically Honey Singh's first music project since his struggle with bipolar disorder.



Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, written and directed by Luv Ranjan, stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar.



(With IANS inputs)



Yo! Yo! Honey Singh is back with the revamped version offor upcoming film. The song released on social media on December 26 and instantly topped the trends list. The song was originally composed by Hans Raj Hans and it has been recreated by Yo! Yo! Honey Singh for the film. "You can't doubt Honey Singh's talent. It was only a matter of time before he bounced back . We are delighted thatis his re-launchpad," T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar told news agency IANS.WatchfromLast year, Yo! Yo! Honey Singh had opened up about his struggle with bipolar disorder and alcoholism. "As an artiste, I believe that I am not my own property. I am the property of my fans. So I thought that they deserve to know about what exactly happened to me," he told IANS then Talking about his struggle Honey Singh told Times Of India in March 2016: "At one point, I thought I would live in this darkness forever. I had cut myself off from everyone. I didn't come out of my room, forget stepping out of the house. For someone who has performed in front of a crowd of 20,000, I was scared of facing 4-5 people. That's what bipolar disorder does to you."Soon after he recovered, Honey Singh'shit the screens but it failed to become a success.is technically Honey Singh's first music project since his struggle with bipolar disorder., written and directed by Luv Ranjan, stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar.(With IANS inputs)