Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Actress Nushrat Bharucha Says 'Industry Has Started Looking At Her Differently' Nushrat Bharucha said, "I can feel a sense of belief in me"

Share EMAIL PRINT Nushrat Bharucha photographed at an event New Delhi: Highlights "The difference is of belief," she said Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office It is 2018's second film to score a double century Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety says that the film industry have started 'looking at her differently,' reports news agency IANS. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, has Padmaavat", it is 2018's second film to score a double century. "Industry has already started looking at me differently. And that difference is of belief. I can feel a sense of belief in me. When you have been persistent for as long as I have been, you have to exercise a certain amount of caution, but I want to do everything. I wish there were 48 hours in a day and 14 days in a week," she told IANS.



After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned Rs 100 crore at the box office, Nushrat posted a picture with the entire cast of the film and wrote, "I am today, what you'll believed me to be. Thank you, Luv Ranjan."



Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, directed by Luv Ranjan, released on February 23. It is Nushrat and Kartik's fourth film with Mr Ranjan. He has earlier made Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 with both of them. 2015's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 also starred Sunny Singh.



Of his film's stars, Luv Ranjan earlier told IANS, "For me, my actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are stars. And beyond them, it's the script that is the superstar."



(With inputs from IANS)



