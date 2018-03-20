Box Office Report: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Is 2018's Second 100-Crore Film After "Padmaavat"

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is the second film of 2018 to score a century at the box office

Updated: March 20, 2018 19:00 IST
Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Courtesy: taranadarsh)

  1. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has so far earned Rs 100.10 crore
  2. The film got the fourth highest weekend opening of the year
  3. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is directed by Luv Ranjan
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This is the second film of 2018 to score a century at the box office, after Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat", which has earned over Rs 300 crore. "Truly unstoppable. 100 crore and counting. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marches into Rs 100 crore club. Second film to cross Rs 100 crore-mark in 2018, after "Padmaavat" [Week 4] Friday 1.27 crore, Saturday 2.11 crore, Sunday 2.32 crore, Monday 76 lakhs. Total: 100.10 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had released on February 23.

Here's the box office report of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
 

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety got the fourth highest weekend opening of the year, after major films like "Padmaavat", Raid and PadMan. Ajaj Devgn's Raid, which released last Friday, is also performing well at the box office.
 

Of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's success, director Luv Ranjan earlier told news agency IANS, "We always knew we were making a film that would appeal to the youth. Critics called the film anti-women, misogynistic... But that didn't bother me. I was looking beyond the criticism." Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety clashed at the box office with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's Welcome To New York.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marks Luv Ranjan's fourth collaboration with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. He has previously made Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 with them. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 also starred Sunny Singh.
 

