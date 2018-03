Box Office Report: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Is 2018's Second 100-Crore Film After 'Padmaavat'

Highlights Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has so far earned Rs 100.10 crore The film got the fourth highest weekend opening of the year Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is directed by Luv Ranjan

Truly UNSTOPPABLE... cr and counting... #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into 100 cr Club... SECOND FILM to cross 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat... [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: 100.10 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Raid 41.01 cr

3. #PadMan 40.05 cr

4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety#SKTKS 26.57 cr

5. #Pari 15.34 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This is the second film of 2018 to score a century at the box office , after Deepika Padukone's "", which has earned over Rs 300 crore. "Truly unstoppable. 100 crore and counting.marches into Rs 100 crore club. Second film to cross Rs 100 crore-mark in 2018, after "" [Week 4] Friday 1.27 crore, Saturday 2.11 crore, Sunday 2.32 crore, Monday 76 lakhs. Total: 100.10 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.had released on February 23.Here's the box office report of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety got the fourth highest weekend opening of the year , after major films like "",and. Ajaj Devgn's, which released last Friday, is also performing well at the box office. Of's success, director Luv Ranjan earlier told news agency IANS, "We always knew we were making a film that would appeal to the youth. Critics called the film anti-women, misogynistic... But that didn't bother me. I was looking beyond the criticism."clashed at the box office with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh'smarks Luv Ranjan's fourth collaboration with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. He has previously madeandwith them.also starred Sunny Singh.