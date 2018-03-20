Box Office Report: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Is 2018's Second 100-Crore Film After 'Padmaavat'

Highlights
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has so far earned Rs 100.10 crore
- The film got the fourth highest weekend opening of the year
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is directed by Luv Ranjan
Here's the box office report of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Truly UNSTOPPABLE... cr and counting... #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into 100 cr Club... SECOND FILM to cross 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat... [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: 100.10 cr. India biz... #SKTKS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety got the fourth highest weekend opening of the year, after major films like "Padmaavat", Raid and PadMan. Ajaj Devgn's Raid, which released last Friday, is also performing well at the box office.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Raid 41.01 cr
3. #PadMan 40.05 cr
4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety#SKTKS 26.57 cr
5. #Pari 15.34 cr
India biz.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marks Luv Ranjan's fourth collaboration with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. He has previously made Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 with them. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 also starred Sunny Singh.