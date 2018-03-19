Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: Karthik Aaryan's Film Will Enter 100 Crore Club Today

And it will be a CENTURY today [Mon; Day 25]... #SonuKeTituKiSweety is all set to cross 100 cr mark... Its SENSATIONAL biz is an EYE-OPENER... [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr. Total: 99.34 cr. India biz... #SKTKS