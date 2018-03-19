Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: Karthik Aaryan's Film Will Enter 100 Crore Club Today

Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety is inches away from joining the 100 crore club, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Luv Ranjan-directed film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, is still witnessing fair occupancy as moviegoers are crowding theatres across the country. With the addition of this weekend's number (Rs 5.7 crore), the box office collection of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety's now stands at Rs 99.34 crore. Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "And it will be a century today. [Monday Day 25]. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is all set to cross Rs 100 crore mark... Its sensational business is an eye-opener... Week 4- Friday 1.27 crore, Saturday 2.11 crore, Sunday 2.32 crore...Total: Rs 99.34 crore. India biz..." Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweet was released on February 23.
Highlights
- Total box office collection of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety is Rs 99.34 crore
- SKTKS is Kartik and Nushrat's fourth film with Luv Ranjan
- The film slipped to 4th position at the box office after Raid's release
Here's what Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter:
And it will be a CENTURY today [Mon; Day 25]... #SonuKeTituKiSweety is all set to cross 100 cr mark... Its SENSATIONAL biz is an EYE-OPENER... [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr. Total: 99.34 cr. India biz... #SKTKS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018
The film, set in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, tracks the life of two best friends - Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (Sunny Singh). After Titu gets engaged to Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha), his best friend Sonu takes it upon himself to expose her real identity. The film is a roller coaster of emotions.
Speaking about his film's lead cast, director Luv Ranjan told IANS, "For me, my actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are stars. And beyond them, it's the script that is the superstar." He also said that his film appeal to youth precisely, "We always knew we were making a film that would appeal to the youth. Critics called the film anti-women, misogynistic... But that didn't bother me. I was looking beyond the criticism," IANS quoted him as saying.
Until this Friday, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety registered as the third biggest box office opening of 2018, after "Padmaavat" and PadMan. And then, Ajay Devgn's film Raid released and secured the spot for itself. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has now slipped to number 4.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety managed to earn Rs 45.94 crore in week 1, Rs 29.77 crore in week 2 and Rs 17.93 crore.
Take a look at Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's week-wise business:
#SonuKeTituKiSweety biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018
Week 1: 45.94 cr
Week 2: 29.77 cr
Week 3: 17.93 cr
Weekend 4: 5.70 cr
Total: 99.34 cr
India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER. #SKTKS
CommentsKartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha (Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2) and third association with Sunny Singh (Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2).
(With inputs from IANS)