Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety Is All About Bromance, Twitter Goes ROFL

Just saw the trailer of @SonuTituSweety ! What a fun, quirky and fresh one. The power house team is back @TheAaryanKartik @NushratBharucha @Iamsunnysingh03 @Luv_Films @TSeries #SonuKeTituKiSweety ! Sonu, I love you

#SonuKeTituKiSweety trailer is hillarious After #PyaarKaPunchnama series Luv is back with a refreshing story of Bromance vs Romance. Noone knows the pulse of youth like @luv_ranjan does. @TheAaryanKartik steals d show wid his punches@NushratBharucha looks beautiful & Sunny pic.twitter.com/ldgW6NAHsg