Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety Is All About Bromance, Twitter Goes ROFL

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety was released yesterday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 21, 2017 23:09 IST
Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety: Still from the film. (Image courtesy: raghuvendras)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety trailer received lots of love
  2. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh
  3. The film is about romance vs bromance
The Pyaar Ka Punchnama boys are back! Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha along with Sunny Singh Nijjar released the trailer of their new film Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety. No, if you're guessing it's again about girlfriends and their tantrums then you're wrong. Just like the title of the film, the story also has a twist. And, this time it's all about a war between bromance and romance. The film also features veteran actor Alok Nath, and for a change, he is not sanskari. As soon as the makers released the trailer, it went viral and did several rounds on social media. Twitter couldn't keep calm and found the trailer of Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety hilarious. Some users wrote that the trailer made them go "ROFL" while one user wrote: "Bhai laate kaha se ho aise ideas. Gajab awesome."

Some fans have already decided that it's a super hit.

Want to laught a bit? Watch the trailer now:
 

See all the love that fans showered on Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety:
 
 
 
 
 

People have also loved Alok Nath's new avatar:
 

Kartik Aaryan has been a part of both the installments of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and actor Kartik Aaryan said that he would love to have another film in the popular franchise.

Kartik made his debut with Luv Ranjan's sleeper hit in 2011 and also starred in its sequel, which released on October 16 this year. Pyaar Ka Punchnama is best known for its seven-minute-long hilarious monologue in which Kartik's character vented out the frustration of every guy in a relationship.

Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety is the first of a three-film contract between T Series and Luv Ranjan. It is said to be a quirky, new age love triangle set in Delhi and UP. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, the film is slated to release on November 3.

