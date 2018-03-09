Are Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Co-Stars Kartik Aaryan And Nushrat Bharucha Dating IRL? Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have co-starred in three films, the latest of which is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Share EMAIL PRINT Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "It is a very friendly relationship that we have," said Kartik Kartik said he'd want to date someone who is "focused on her work" Kartik is happy with the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Nushrat Bharucha? No, says the actor, reports news agency IANS. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have co-starred in three film - two Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies and the latest Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - and the actor said that though they are good friends, there's "no affair." He told IANS: "My relationship is amazing with Nushrat, and there is no affair. It is a very friendly relationship that we have. We have been working together for a pretty long time. It is always good to perform with an actor who is good and inspires you to do better." All three films they've co-starred in have been directed by Luv Ranjan.



Of the kind of person he would want to date, Kartik said: "A simple and sweet girl who is focused on her work. The girl could be from anywhere, from the industry or outside. If I ever get into a relationship, it would be such that both of us would respect each other," reports IANS.



In the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Nushrat played Kartik's onscreen love interest while in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,



Of the film's success, Kartik told IANS: "I cannot express how happy I am with its success. The box office numbers and critical acclaim that the film has received is great. People have told me that they have watched the film seven times. Such reactions are coming in the industry after a long time and being a part of such a film is great. I am happy with the success of the film."



(With inputs from IANS)



