Box Office Report: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Earns Over Rs 70 Crore Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is expected to do a business of about Rs 75 crore this week

Share EMAIL PRINT Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Image courtesy: taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has earned Rs 70.67 crore It is Luv Ranjan's fourth film with Kartik Aaryan and Nusrat Bharucha Sonakshi Sinha's Welcome To New York also released at the same time Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has crossed the business of Akshay Kumar's PadMan in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Punjab. The film's current total now stands at Rs 70.67 crore. "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is unshakeable... Will be close to Rs 75 crore by the end of Week 2... [Week 2] Friday 5.83 crore, Saturday 6.55 crore, Sunday 7.02 crore, Monday 2.71 crore, Tuesday 2.62 crore. Total: Rs 70.67 crore. India biz... Super-hit," Taran Adarsh tweeted.



Here's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's box office report.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety is UNSHAKEABLE... Will be close to 75 cr by the end of Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.71 cr, Tue 2.62 cr. Total: 70.67 cr. India biz... SUPER-HIT... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2018



Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is Luv Ranjan's fourth film with Kartik Aaryan and Nusrat Bharucha, after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which also starred Sunny Singh. "For me, my actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are stars. And beyond them, it's the script that is the superstar," Luv Ranjan told news agency IANS on Tuesday.



Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's Welcome To New York, which also stars Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh, released along with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, Welcome To New York failed to impress the cine-goers.



Of the film, Luv Ranjan told IANS, "We always knew we were making a film that would appeal to the youth. Critics called the film anti-women, misogynistic... But that didn't bother me. I was looking beyond the criticism."



With no major releases this week, it would be interesting to see how the box office figures of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turn out. Ajay Devgn's Raid is the next big release of the month before Rani Mukerji's Hichki. Raid releases on March 16 and Hichki hit the screens in the following week. Last Friday's Pari, starring Anushka Sharma, has so far earned Rs 19.35 crore at the box office.



(With IANS inputs)



Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety , which released a couple of weeks ago, is 'unshakeable' at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. By the end of this week, the film is expected to do a business of about Rs 75 crore. Box Office India reports that Luv Ranjan'shas crossed the business of Akshay Kumar'sin Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Punjab. The film's current total now stands at Rs 70.67 crore. "is unshakeable... Will be close to Rs 75 crore by the end of Week 2... [Week 2] Friday 5.83 crore, Saturday 6.55 crore, Sunday 7.02 crore, Monday 2.71 crore, Tuesday 2.62 crore. Total: Rs 70.67 crore. India biz... Super-hit," Taran Adarsh tweeted.Here's's box office report.is Luv Ranjan's fourth film with Kartik Aaryan and Nusrat Bharucha, afterand, which also starred Sunny Singh. "For me, my actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are stars. And beyond them, it's the script that is the superstar," Luv Ranjan told news agency IANS on Tuesday.Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's, which also stars Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh, released along with. However,failed to impress the cine-goers.Of the film, Luv Ranjan told IANS, "We always knew we were making a film that would appeal to the youth. Critics called the film anti-women, misogynistic... But that didn't bother me. I was looking beyond the criticism." With no major releases this week, it would be interesting to see how the box office figures ofturn out. Ajay Devgn'sis the next big release of the month before Rani Mukerji'sreleases on March 16 andhit the screens in the following week. Last Friday's, starring Anushka Sharma, has so far earned Rs 19.35 crore at the box office.(With IANS inputs)