Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection Day 7: Luv Ranjan's Film Continues Its 'Victorious Run'. Earns 41 Crore

Updated: March 01, 2018 15:54 IST
Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Image courtesy - sonutitusweety)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. On Wednesday, the film earned 4.41 crore
  2. SKTKS is Kartik and Nushrat's fourth film with Luv Ranjan
  3. The film is third best opener of 2018
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead continues its 'victorious run' at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues its Victorious Run at the ticket windows... Speeding towards Rs. 50 crore [should be surpassed in Weekend 2]." On its opening day, the film had earned 6.42 crore, followed by 9.34 crore on Saturday, 10.81 crore on Sunday, 5.17 crore on Monday, 4.93 crore on Tuesday, 4.41 crore on Wednesday, with the grand total standing at Rs. 41.08 crore in India. "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is Luv Ranjan's fourth venture with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. They have previously worked in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Akaash Vani .

Take a look at Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's box office report:
 

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has turned out to be a huge success at the box office and emerged as the third best opener of 2018 after "Padmaavat" and PadMan. Speaking of it, Mr Adarsh had written in of his many tweets, "Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business... No A-list stars... Tongue-twister title... No film franchise... No festival/holiday release... Yet, Box Office is smiling on #SonuKeTituKiSweety... #RealityCheck... #WakeUpCall..."

Here's what Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter:
 
 

"Padmaavat" starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, had crossed 15-crore mark within first week of its release, while Akshay Kumar's PadMan pocketed 62 crore.

