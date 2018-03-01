Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection Day 7: Luv Ranjan's Film Continues Its 'Victorious Run'. Earns 41 Crore

Highlights
- On Wednesday, the film earned 4.41 crore
- SKTKS is Kartik and Nushrat's fourth film with Luv Ranjan
- The film is third best opener of 2018
Take a look at Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's box office report:
#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its VICTORIOUS RUN at the ticket windows... Speeding towards 50 cr [should be surpassed in Weekend 2]... Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr, Tue 4.93 cr, Wed 4.41 cr. Total: 41.08 cr. India biz... #SKTKS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2018
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has turned out to be a huge success at the box office and emerged as the third best opener of 2018 after "Padmaavat" and PadMan. Speaking of it, Mr Adarsh had written in of his many tweets, "Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business... No A-list stars... Tongue-twister title... No film franchise... No festival/holiday release... Yet, Box Office is smiling on #SonuKeTituKiSweety... #RealityCheck... #WakeUpCall..."
#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START... Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan... Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun... Fri 6.42 cr. India biz... #SKTKS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2018
Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business... No A-list stars... Tongue-twister title... No film franchise... No festival/holiday release... Yet, BO is smiling on #SonuKeTituKiSweety... #RealityCheck... #WakeUpCall... #SKTKS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2018
"Padmaavat" starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, had crossed 15-crore mark within first week of its release, while Akshay Kumar's PadMan pocketed 62 crore.