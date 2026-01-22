<i>Border 2</i> Is 'Not <i>Aman Ki Asha</i> Like <i>Ikkis</i>, Might Replicate <i>Dhurandhar</i> Storm': Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh

On the eve of Republic Day, Border 2—the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border—will hit theatres. Headlined by Sunny Deol—the only entrant from the original film—Border 2 releases tomorrow. As the Dhurandhar storm slows down, a trade analyst weighs in on whether the Sunny Deol film can replicate the Dhurandhar hysteria. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares his expectations from the sequel and its potential box-office performance.

What's the Opening Day Like?

Speaking to NDTV, Taran Adarsh predicts Border 2 might earn ₹30 crore on its opening day. He added that the numbers could go higher. When asked about industry tracker Sacnilk's data on Border 2's advance bookings, Adarsh said, "I believe in spot bookings more than advance bookings. Advance bookings are definitely good for Border 2. But I think it's the spot bookings that decide the fate of the opening day. Word of mouth also plays a crucial role in boosting the numbers."

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has sold tickets worth ₹5.94 crore. On January 20, Border 2 already exceeded Sunny Deol's Jaat's numbers. Jaat minted ₹2.37 crore in advance bookings, whereas Border 2 minted ₹2.63 crore (on January 20).

Border 2 Is Not Aman Ki Asha

The nostalgia quotient for Border 2 rides high in terms of songs, music, emotions, and cast, believes Taran Adarsh. " Border 2 is about calling out the enemy like Dhurandhar. It's not spreading the message of Aman Ki Asha. After Dhurandhar, we saw Ikkis didn't do well as it was based on Aman Ki Asha. But Border 2 has high hopes as it calls out the enemy," the trade analyst argued.

'Aman Ki Asha' was a campaign jointly started by two leading media houses, The Jang Group of Pakistan, and The Times of India in India. The campaign aimed for mutual peace and development of diplomatic and cultural relations between the two nations in South Asia.

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, and centers around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Will Dhurandhar Be Impacted?

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar minted ₹1,328.23 crore globally till Monday (January 19). In the domestic market, the film retained its hold with ₹879.75 crore and counting. Asked how Dhurandhar will be impacted by the arrival of Border 2, Adarsh said, "It has already slowed down. It will be impacted definitely. But all eyes are on Border 2 now."

The Javed Akhtar Factor

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recently revealed he turned down the proposal to rewrite songs for Border 2, as he believes in creating new nostalgia rather than tickling the old one.

Commenting on Javed Akhtar's words, Adarsh said, "I respect Javed Saab. He has said what he believes in. But people go to watch films in theatres for entertainment."

About Border 2

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Sunny Deol returns as the central protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.