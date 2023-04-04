Boney Kapoor Is Being Shredded On Twitter Over This Pic With Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Boney Kapoor from day 2 of Ambani event. (courtesy: bollyvfx1)

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event. From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Shah Rukh Khan's killer performance on the crazy viral track Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the gala event was sugar, spice and everything nice. Oh, and, how can we not talk about Gigi Hadid? The Hollywood supermodel made heads turn when she walked the red carpet in a masterpiece by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Don't know about you but we simply couldn't keep calm. Now, a picture of Gigi Hadid and Boney Kapoor has gone viral on social media. In the photo, which was clicked on day 2 of the gala event, Boney Kapoor is looking at Gigi Hadid as she smiles at the camera. The photo has created a lot of noise and for all the wrong reasons. People have slammed Boney Kapoor.

Patli kamariya tori haaye haaye haaye pic.twitter.com/u0DBdwZfE8 — SwatKat???? (@swatic12) April 3, 2023

A person said, “The way Boney Kapoor holds Gigi Hadid's thin waist in this pic, Is it real or just my Hallucination.”

The way #BoneyKapoor Holds Gigi Hadid's Thin Waist in this pic, Is it real or just my Hallucination ???? pic.twitter.com/ucQn46vEGv — ???? Arthur (@irrk_k) April 3, 2023

Referring to Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid's viral video (more on that later), a user shared a hit Bollywood meme.

First Varun, now Boney Kapoor. Gigi be like - pic.twitter.com/yjiaHk7GpZ — Shaurin (@itsSSG_) April 3, 2023

Another wrote, “Arey Boney ji”.

A Gangs of Wasseypur meme featuring Manoj Bajpayee's character also made its way to social media.

Boney Kapoor : biyaah ho gya hai? pic.twitter.com/08QRBVhOEn — Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) April 3, 2023

Before this, Varun Dhawan was slammed on social media for lifting Gigi Hadid in his arms and kissing her during a stage performance on day 2 of the NMACC launch event. In the viral video, Varun is seen asking Gigi Hadid to join him on the stage. The actor then lifts the model and spins her around. Towards the end, Varun also gives Gigi Hadid a peck on her cheek. People on social media trolled the actor and called it "disgusting”.

When a user, in a now-deleted post, wrote, “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an "elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting (sic),” Varun Dhawan issued a clarification and said that it was a “planned” act. He tweeted, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning."

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning ???? https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Gigi Hadid too reacted to the viral video featuring herself and Varun Dhawan. Resharing a clip on her Instagram Stories, the supermodel said, “Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true.”

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event was also attended by Hollywood's ‘it' couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.