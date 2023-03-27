Janhvi Kapoor Noticed This In Varun Dhawan's Pool Pic - Did You?

Image was shared by Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram exchange about the former's latest post might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. Varun Dhawan on Monday treated his fans to a picture of himself inside a pool. Sharing the picture where Varun Dhawan can be seen wearing comically small goggles, the actor captioned it, "Summertime". Reacting to the picture his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "I think those goggles might be a bitttt too small for u". Varun Dhawan had a hilarious comeback to Janhvi's comment. Replying to her, he wrote, "Stole them from a kid".

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

Varun Dhawan and Janhavi Kapoor, who share a close bond, can often be spotted having fun at the expense of each other. Last year, Varun Dhawan had dared his Bawaal co-star to dance to his song Naach Punjaabban from Jugjugg Jeeyo at a french supermarket.

Narrating the incident, Janhvi told NDTV, "Hum Normandy mein lunch ke liye koi restaurant dhund rahe the. Lunch ke liye koi restaurant nahi mila lekin ek supermarket dikha meine socha chalo soup khareed lete hain (We were trying to find a restaurant for lunch in Normandy. We didn't find one but we saw a supermarket so we thought let's go to the supermarket and buy some soup)."

She added that at the supermarket Varun challenged her to do The Punjaabban Song hook step in front of strangers. "Unhone kaha tha ki tum yaha nahi kar payogi. I dare you ki firangi logo ke samne karna chalu karlo (He said that I won't be able to do the challenge at the supermarket and dared me to do it in front of foreigners)."

Janhvi told Varun, "Mujhe challenge mat karo mein toh kar lungi. Mein vaise bhi pagal hun (I told him not to challenge me, I'm crazy I'll even do it.)" She narrated that Varun pressed record on the phone and the actress actually did the challenge at the supermarket.

Take a look at the video here:

Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shooting schedule for Bawaal in July last year. At that time, Janhvi dropped a series of behind-the-scenes moments along with a heart-melting note describing her magical journey. "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I'm actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can't believe that I've been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created." For her co-star Varun Dhawan, she said, “And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold but what I want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for you.”

Janhvi Kapoor's last film was Mili. Janhvi will next be seen in a film with Jr NTR . She will also share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Mr And Mr Mahi.