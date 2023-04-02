Varun Dhawan Gives Perfect Reply To Troll Who Slammed His Performance With Model Gigi Hadid

Varun Dhawan picks Gigi Hadid in his arms and spins her around.

The grand inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre saw celebrities from across the globe. The second day of the event saw blockbuster performances by top Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and many others. In one of the performance videos doing rounds on the internet, actor Varun Dhawan can be seen lifting Hollywood supermodel Gigi Hadid in his arms. Many internet users said that the model looked visibly uncomfortable and slammed the artist for his behaviour. Owing to the same, the actor has now issued a clarification and said that it was "planned".

In the now-viral video, Mr Dhawan is seen inviting Ms Hadid onto the stage. He then picks her up in his arms and spins her around. Later, he also gives Ms Hadid a peck on her cheek. Internet users slammed, saying this is "the most embarrassing thing on the internet".

Bollywood celebrities again proved they're so chapri nd classless.



she looks scared imao.. #VarunDhawan this is so embarrassing #NMACC#GigiHadidpic.twitter.com/FQ4OxN1Rb7 — Rani Mehra (@QueenRaniMehra) April 2, 2023

"Was this required? You may be a celebrity but she is a guest too. Consent is applicable everywhere," commented another person.

A third user added, "Cheap and creepy behaviour."

The actor replied to one person who said, "If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an "elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting (sic)." The tweet is now deleted.

Replying to the user, Mr Dhawan said that the performance was "planned". He tweeted, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning."

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Although many came in support of the actor, others asked him to stop "defending" himself.

"Don't worry about them VD.. Even your breathing is gonna offend them so no need to pay any attention. Keep on being yourself and burning them to the core," said a person.

"im so proud of you for speaking up. this people are dumb asf- why would gigi be even in front of the stage if it were not planned? also, after getting down saying "I LOVED THAT". i mean- see the whole video lmao before blabbing," another person added.