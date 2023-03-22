Nothing, Just Bobby Deol Giving Us Major Fitness Goals, Courtesy His Dad Dharmendra

Image was shared by Dharmendra Deol. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

Fitness alert. Courtesy: Dharmendra. The veteran actor has shared a video on Instagram featuring his son, actor Bobby Deol. The clip is from Bobby Deol's gym session. From biceps curls to push ups, the actor does it all and how. It won't be wrong to say that he makes it look super easy. Don't you agree? In the caption, Dharmendra revealed that Bobby Deol is preparing for a film. Along with the video, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, My Bobby is very humble. Getting ready for some good.” Fans have given a thumbs up to Bobby Deol's dedication towards fitness.

Dharmendra was recently seen in the web series Taj: Divided By Blood. The actor played the role of Sheikh Salim Chishti, a Sufi saint. The series, which was based on the Mughal empire, also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari in crucial roles. The actor, at the time of sharing his first look poster, wrote, “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti, a Sufi saint, in Taj – Divided by Blood. A small but important role…Need your good wishes.” Dharmendra, in a follow-up post, wrote, “Another look…… hope you like it.”

an other look…… hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/TsYlHBKXXt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar's comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, will hit the theatres on July 28. Earlier, it was slated to release on April 28. Karan Johar, at the time of announcing the update, said, “They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.