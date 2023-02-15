First Look: Dharmendra Is Almost Unrecognizable As Sufi Saint Salim Chishti

Dharmendra's new look from his next project Taj: Divided By Blood. (courtesy: (courtesy: Dharmendra Deol)

Veteran actor Dharmendra is gearing up for his next project Taj: Divided By Blood. The actor has also shared his first look from the series. He will play the role of Sheikh Salim Chishti, a Sufi saint, in the web series, which is based on the Mughal empire. Along with a picture of his character, the 87-year-old wrote, “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti, a Sufi saint, in Taj – Divided by Blood. A small but important role…Need your good wishes.” Dharmendra, in a follow-up post, wrote, “Another look…… hope you like it.”

Naseeruddin Shah will play the role of Akbar in Taj: Divided By Blood. The story focuses on the reign of King Akbar, who is on a quest to find a worthy successor, reported news agency PTI. The series stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali and Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim. Sandhya Mridul, Taha Shah, Rahul Bose and Shubham Kumar Mehra are also part of the show, directed by Ronald Scalpello.

“We are confident that this magnum opus will excite and entertain our viewers and reinstate ZEE5 as India's foremost storytellers,” the makers said.

Dharmendra also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. The film, which marks Karan Johar's return as director, will hit the theatres on July 28. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be playing the titular roles. Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also part of the movie. The film was earlier slated to release on April 28. At the time of sharing the updated release date, KJo said, “They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar.”

Dharmendra also has Apne 2 in his kitty.