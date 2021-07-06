Meet The 'Legends' Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi And Dharmendra

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt shared these photos. (Image courtesy: aliaa08)

Guys, are you ready to meet the "legends" of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? After birthday boy Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt announced their new film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on Tuesday morning, the duo introduced the special people who play significant roles in their respective characters Rocky and Rani's love story - their "family" comprising "legendary" Dharmendra, "evergreen" Jaya Bachchan and "inspirational" Shabana Azmi. We couldn't have asked for more. Thank you Ranveer, Alia and Karan Johar, who will direct the film. Announcing the "rest of the pillars of" Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Legendary, evergreen and inspirational! Meet the rest of the pillars of this kahaani - Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi!"

"Honoured to share the screen with these legends of Hindi cinema- Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi!" tweeted Ranveer Singh while Karan Johar wrote: "Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on set with them!

Meet the rest of the pillars of this kahaani - Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani#RRKPKpic.twitter.com/crIqzmQQnx — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 6, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh thrilled the Internet by announcing that they will collaborate again after Gully Boy for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "A special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022!" Ranveer wrote while sharing the motion poster of the film, which will release next year.

In a separate post, he had teased his fans about the "family" of Rocky and Raani: "Hero aur heroine ke beech hai ek anokha kisam ka pyaar! Also, stay tuned to meet the rest of the parivaar, see you at 2 pm!"

Karan Johar, who has returned as a director for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will also direct Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Takht.