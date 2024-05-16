Birthday Boy Vicky Kaushal In A Throwback From Asoka Sets. Circa 2001

Vicky Kaushal in a throwback. (courtesy: shamkaushal09)

As Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 36th birthday today, his family members wished him in the cutest way possible. Vicky's father and veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal shared a throwback picture of the birthday boy on his Instagram handle. The throwback happens to be from the sets of Asoka. Circa 2001. Sham Kaushal captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Puttar. Love you and proud of you. May God's blessings be always with you. Always feel blessed to have you as my son. This photo was taken in 2001 on the sets of Asoka."

In his post, Sham Kaushal also shared a relatively recent picture of Vicky Kaushal from Chhava sets. Sham Kaushal added in his post, "Only God knew that 23 years later you will be doing the sword fight in Chhava. Sab Rab di meher. Jor di jhappi."

Check out Sham Kaushal's post for his son here:

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal wished his brother with a super cute throwback picture. He captioned the post, "36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla (Not much has changed in 36 years). Happy birthday cutie."

Vicky Kaushal was seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur last year. The film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also starred in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu last year. His other releases last year Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and The Great Indian Family. His upcoming releases include Bad Newz, Chhaava and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Vicky Kaushal is the star of films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham among many others.