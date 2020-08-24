Bipasha Basu, In A Workout And Repeat Mode These Days, Shares Post From Her Fitness Session

Bipasha Basu in a still from the video. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

A day in the life of Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu would reveal that she loves to workout. Bipasha has been sharing pictures and videos from her strict fitness routine almost every day, without a miss and her latest Instagram entry is not an exception. On Monday, she shared a video of herself from her fitness routine on her Instagram post and she captioned it: "This time so referred to as lockdown has been a time for reconnection for me. Reconnecting with my true self, reconnecting with every part of my home and reconnecting with the gift of life. Grateful for each day of my life. Using this time to better myself not just physically but mentally and spiritually too. Each day is a learning experience."

In the comments section of Bipasha's post, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala wrote: "You are so inspiring. You are outstanding. No one can beat your determination and commitment. You are an inspiration and role model." Meanwhile, Bipasha's husband and actor Karan Singh Grover wrote: "You are so inspiring."

Check out Bipasha Basu's post here:

In terms of films, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2015 movie Alone, after which she was a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. The actress is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, to name a few. Bipasha Basu recently featured in a web-series titled Dangerous, in which she starred with her husband Karan Singh Grover.