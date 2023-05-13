Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Daughter Devi Turns 6 Months Old. See Celebration Pics

Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are super happy today. After all, it's their daughter Devi's 6 months birthday today. To mark the special day, Bipasha has shared a happy picture on Instagram. It is from the mini birthday party. Here, Karan Singh Grover is sitting with Devi. We can see the cute decor with a balloon that read, “Devi is ½ way to one.” Sharing the adorable postcard, Bipasha wrote, “Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi. Thank you to everyone, who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts. Grateful.” Replying to the post, Deanne Panday wrote, “Happy 6 months to my little one.” Mallika Bhat dropped heart-eye emojis.

Karan Singh Grover has also shared an oh-so-cute post for his darling daughter Devi. The actor dropped a picture of himself and the little one enjoying the sunset. Along with it, the actor wrote, “Happy half-year birthday to our hearts. Devi. Mama and papa love you most! Thank you all for your love and wishes!” Replying to the post, Bipasha Basu dropped red hearts.

Last month, Bipasha Basu introduced Devi to the world. She shared cute pics of the little munchkin dressed in a peach frock on Instagram and wrote, “Hello world … I am Devi”.

On Devi's three-month birthday, Bipasha Basu dropped a monochrome picture from her priceless gallery and wrote, “​​Devi turns 3 months old. So fast. Every second with her … is the best memory for us. Papa & Mamma are just soooo over the moon.”

Bipasha Basu, in one of her posts, said, “Devi came into our lives as our cherished blessing from above and as parents we want to preserve all her beautiful childhood memories. The feel of her tiny hands and twinky toes is something we always want to enjoy and a big thank you to @bhavnajasra for ensuring that we always will. This honestly is the best gift a parent can give to themselves and their child.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed on November 12, last year.