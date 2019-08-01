Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Day 38 Written Update: Kavin Breaks Down While Clarifying Things With Sakshi

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Highlights The luxury budget task continued on day 38th It was followed by a letter task Losliya was asked about her behaviour in the house

The luxury budget task of impersonating the film stars continued on the 38th day of Bigg Boss. What followed later was a letter task. The inmates were asked to write a letter without mentioning their name. The letters should contain the questions that the inmates have thought of asking their co-housemates. Abirami chose a letter in which Reshma had questioned Madhumitha that in spite of her saying that God will look after the deeds, why is she targeting others? To this, Madhumitha replied that she doesn't target anyone and even if she targets, she would make it obvious by saying it straight forward.

Sandy wrote a letter questioning Kavin about his cold war with Sakshi. Kavin explained the things that had occurred between him and Sakshi. While explaining, Kavin broke down in tears. Saravanan wrote a letter questioning Cheran why he had come to Bigg Boss in spite of him attaining fame in Tamil film industry. Cheran told that all the success he had attained wasn't a cakewalk and had to face hardship on every step of life. He further explained that it was infact Vijay Sethupathi who had asked Cheran to participate in the Bigg Boss house as he could inspire more people by sharing his life experiences and dedication he has for the craft.

Sakshi had written a letter to Losliya questioning her why she is not replying back to those who speak to her. Losliya said that she couldn't comment on issues the housemates share with her. If the news are linked to her, she would give her views.

The next questition was also directed to Losliya. Madhumitha wrote a letter questioning why Losliya flips back and forth between her calm and anger mode. Losliya replied that she hadn't sensed any form of change in her behaviour yet.

Saravanan was questioned again why he is getting trapped within a circle and not actively participating in other issues within the house. Saravanan said that he got involved in Cheran issue and doesn't feel it is right to get into the personal space of Sakshi and Kavin. Losliya had questioned Sakshi why she is shifting changing her eqaution with Kavin. Sakshi narrated the stories she has shared with Kavin in a friendly space.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.