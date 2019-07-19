Bigg Boss 3 Tamil, Day 25 Written Update: Sakshi And Losliya Start A Cold War. Because, Kavin

Bigg Boss 3 Tamil: Kavin, Sakshi, Losliya in a still

Highlights Sakshi asked Kavin if they are dating, to which he said no Later, Sakshi spotted speaking to Losliya which irked her Kavin was trying to explain the scenario to Losliya

This day of Bigg Boss was all about love-friendship-possesiveness. Kavin and Sakshi were having a conversation which eventually led to Sakshi asking Kavin, "There is something between us, ain't it?". But Kavin being Kavin replied saying there wasn't anything between them other than friendship. This made Sakshi vulnerable and she broke down in tears. It took Sherin an immense amount of time to console Sakshi.

Losliya, who was awake till late at night was having a conversation with Kavin. Kavin was trying to console Sakshi. But Sakshi was not in a mood to make peace with Kavin. Kavin started to explain the misunderstanding that has happened between him and Sakshi to Losliya. But the timing was wrong. Sakshi who came out witnessed Kavin having a conversation with Losliya and Sakshi was agitated again.

The scenario is simple. Kavin having a conversation with Sakshi would make Losliya envious and Kavin having a conversation with Losliya would make Sakshi jealous. Hard luck, Kavin!

During the day, when Sakshi asked Meera why hasn't cleaned the table yet, Meera replied saying that she was the cleaning team captain and it wasn't necessary for her to do the cleaning work. She can choose a person of her choice and ask them to clean the table. Sakshi being the team captain got irritated on hearing this reply from Meera and there arose a fight between them.

The best performers of the week were chosen - Saravanan, Tharsan and Reshma - who will be taking part in the next week's captaincy task whereas Meera and Sakshi were choosen as the worst performers of the week and were sent to jail.

Meera and Sakshi's problems seem to be a never ending saga and it continued even inside the jail room. The old argument regarding the debate session resurfaced and once again it eventually led to Meera creating a scene.

Will Meera and Sakshi mend their ways or will their drama continue until one of them is eliminated? Will Kavin make peace with Sakshi or the cold war between Sakshi and Losliya will continue? Watch this space to know.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.