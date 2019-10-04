Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Written Update, October 3: Sherin, Losliya, Sandy And Mugen Have Special Visitors

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, Episode 102: Contestants in a still from the show.

Highlights The contestants relived their favourite moments Kavin and Tharsan will visit the house in today's episode The contestants bonded during the task

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is almost about to end in a few days but before it does, the contestants are making the most of their days in the house. In order to make the contestants' last few days in the house more memorable, Bigg Boss sent some special guests to the house. Vijay TV stars Priyanka, Makapa Anand, Rio, Rakshan and Bigg Boss 2 contestant Balaji entered the Bigg Boss house and spent quality time with the finale contestants. The contestants who will be competing for the winner's title are Sandy, Sherin, Losliya and Mugen.

In another segment of the show, Bigg Boss decided to surprise the contestants by making them nostalgic. Audio clips of various events that occurred in the Bigg Boss house, were played and the finale contestants were asked to recall the situations when the related incidents took place. Sherin (courtesy a sharp memory), emerged as the winner of this 'Engayoo Ketta Kural' task.

That's not it, a series of videos were played from the show, which made the contestants super nostalgic. After watching the videos, Mugen spoke about the bond that he shares with Sandy and Tharsan while Abirami was seen expressing her affection for Losliya, who she considers a sister figure. Sandy extensively spoke about his special bond with Kavin and vowed to enter the finale stage wearing Kavin's medal. Sandy too stated that he would be happy to see Mugen emerge as the winner.

A promo video revealed that in tonight's episode, former Bigg Boss contestants Kavin and Tharsan will revisit the house. Seems like a reunion is in store for all theBigg Boss Tamil 3 contestants.

