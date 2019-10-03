Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Written Update, October 2: Sherin And Vanitha Had A Showdown Over Tharsan's Eviction

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 101 Day Update: Still from the show

The high-point of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 show, on its 101th day, was marked with the Sherin-Vanitha saga. Earlier on the 101th day, journalists were allowed inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house and were made to question the finale contestants Sandy, Sherin, Mugen and Losliya. Sandy explained that the biggest major take-away for him from the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house is the value of family. Sherin said she was hurt by the accusation that was put forward by Vanitha. Mugen Rao expressed his desire to work in musical videos and feature films whereas Losliya vowed to explain to her parents about the scenario in the Bigg Boss house.

Following this interactive session, ex-contestants Cheran, Abirami, Sakshi, Vanitha and Kasturi entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house and surprised the finale contestants with gifts. A short film compilation of the major misunderstandings that had transpired in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house was shown to the contestants. In the photo room, the ex-contestants shared their memory of the Bigg Boss house. From Cheran talking about the issue that prevailed between him and Meera to Abirami explaining her stand on the issues that had occurred in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, each contestant shared their thoughts.

Vanitha started accusing Sherin for the eviction of Tharsan. Hearing this, Sherin burst out in tears and Sakshi took the ground in the support of Sherin. This created a space of tension in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

The promo for Thursday's episode reveals the entry of television stars such as Priyanka, Makapa Anand and Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestant Balaji. Sherin can also be heard explaining her Bigg Boss Tamil 3 journey in one of those promos.

