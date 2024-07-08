Bigg Boss OTT 3: Housemates Write Letters To Save Their Favourite Co-Contestant

Image Instagrammed by Armaan Malik. (courtesy: ArmaanMalik)

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about Bigg Boss OTT 3. The dynamics inside the house are changing with each passing day. From Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey to mid-week evictions, the never-ending twists are keeping fans hooked and how. Now, as per the latest promo shared by the makers on Instagram, contestants will have to choose a housemate whom they want to save from eviction. In general, housemates nominate each other. Interesting, isn't it? In the video, the housemates are writing letters and dropping them in a box. First, Vishal reads his letter. It read, “Vishal, tu mera bahut accha dost hai. [You are my friend, Vishal.]” Next up is Sana Sultan. After reading her letter, a shocked Sana Sultan says, Yeh mere liye unexpected tha. Dosti nibhati ho aap is ghar main. [I wasn't expecting this.]” As for rapper Naez, the letter mentioned, “Aap logon ki soch vichaaro main ghum mat hojana [Don't get lost in the chain of thoughts.]” We can next see Chandrika Dixit aka ‘Vada Pav Girl' reading out her letter. It said, “Log sochte hai ki vo ladhti hai par aesa nahi hai. [People think she is always fighting but that's not the case.]”

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Iss week ke nominations mein hoga kuch naya, jisse milenge sabse kam letters woh hoga beghar.”

Meanwhile, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani has been eliminated from the house. Housemates were asked to choose between Munisha and Sana Sultan. While Sana received eight votes, Munisha got the support of only three people in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema Premium.