Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit Says No To Sai Ketan Rao's Massage Offer

Chandrika Dixit in a still from Bigg Boss 13 OTT. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Every day in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 is filled with drama and entertainment. The most recent highlight of the controversial reality show involved Chandrika Dixit and actor Sai Ketan Rao. In one of the latest episodes, Chandrika, popular as the “vada pav girl”, mentioned that she was having pain in her left arm. Offering help, actor Sai Ketan Rao said, “If you want a massage, I will give you a good one.” Chandrika said “no” and walked away.

Chandrika Dixit talked about the “massage” incident with participant Sana Makbul. Chandrika said that she has female friends who could take care of her. “Sai keh raha hai, aao main massage de deta hun. Maine kaha nahi. Nahi lena mujhe. Tum deserve hi nahi karte wo cheez. [Sai is saying, come I will give you a message. I said no. I don't want it. You don't deserve it],” she told Sana.

Chandrika Dixit also disclosed one condition laid out by her husband before she entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. “Mera mard baitha hai bahar. Kha jaayega mujhe. Mujhe pata hai na. Usne sabse pehli shart mujhse rakhi thi ki Chandrika tum ladki ke saath bistar share karogi. [My husband is sitting outside. He will just be so angry. I know him. The first condition he had put to me was that Chandrika, you will share the bed with a girl],” she said.

Previously, Chandrika Dixit talked about the challenges she faced during her childhood because her father was an “alcoholic” and refused to take care of her properly. “Mujhe kabhi ye rishtedaar kabhi woh rishtedaar ke paas chhod dete thhe. Mujhe nafrat hai uss aadmi se. Jab zarurat thi mujhe tab nahi tha. [He used to drop me at one relative or the other. I hate that person. When I needed him, he was never there],” she said.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed the eviction of boxer Neeraj Goyat, influencer Payal Malik, and actress Poulomi Das. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show streams on JioCinema Premium.