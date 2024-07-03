Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit On Equation With Her Dad - 'He Was Never There'

Chandrika Dixit in Bigg Boss OTT3. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is back with its daily dose of drama. In one of the latest episodes, contestant Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the "Vada Pav Girl", talked about her challenging childhood and her "alcoholic" father. Chandrika said that she was six years old when her mother died and after that her father became an alcoholic. “Mujhe kabhi ye rishtedaar kabhi woh rishtedaar ke paas chhod dete thhe. [He used to drop me at one relative or the other.],” she said.

Chandrika Dixit claimed that her father married 4-5 times and failed to take care of her. “Mujhe nafrat hai uss aadmi se. Jab zarurat thi mujhe tab nahi tha. [I hate that person. When I needed him, he was never there],” she said.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant shared that she found comfort when her grandmother who adopted her when she was 9. “My Naani adopted me in a proper way. She learned that I was being shuffled around relatives. She got to learn how I was being treated there, then she adopted me. At my relatives' place, I would be given the last roti left in the kitchen,” said Chandrika.

Earlier, while speaking to housemates, Chandrika Dixit shared that she earns ₹40,000 per day selling vada pavs in Delhi. When everyone seemed to be shocked, she said, “Arre yaar toh main mehnat kar rahi hoon na yaar. Main kama rahi hu. Tum bhi karo, mat mobile chalao, mat Netflix chalao, mat raho phone par, utho bahar niklo ghumo. Apne dum par karo. [I am working very hard. I am earning. You also earn. Don't use your smartphones, don't use Netflix. Get up and go outside and do it yourself].”

