Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munisha Khatwani Gets Eliminated From The Show

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: munishakhatwani)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. From never-ending twists and turns to Armaan Malik's heated argument with co-contestants, fans are loving the show. So what's the latest update, you ask? A contestant was eliminated from the show in Weekend Ka Vaar. Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani has been evicted. Housemates were asked to choose between Munisha and Sana Sultan. While Sana received eight votes, Munisha got the support of only three people in the house. The other contestants who came under the elimination radar were Ranvir Shorey, Arman Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sana Makbul. Before this, Poulomi Polo Das was eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

The elimination came a day after Munisha Khatwani opened up about the difficult phase in her life on the show. She said, “Mere life ka ek bahot kharab time chal raha tha [I am going through a low phase in my life]. My mom told me about a friend who reads fate through cards. At that time, some 20 years ago, tarot was a very new concept.”

She added, “At that time she accurately read my situations and gave a prediction of my next upcoming 2-3 months. I was very fascinated with the concept of reading fate through cards. That's what inspired me to start tarot reading.”

This season, the show is hosted by veteran actor Anil Kapoor. He has stepped into the shoes of OG host Salman Khan. Fans can watch the Bigg Boss OTT 3 24*7 live feed of Jio Cinema Premium.