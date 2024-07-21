Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shehnaaz Gill Gifts A Suit To Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey in a video clip. (courtesy: RanvirShorey)

Actor Ranvir Shorey has received a sweet surprise in the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3. He got a finely tailored suit from actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. In the now-viral clip from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ranvir can be seen wearing a sharp blue suit. Initially, he thought that the outfit was sent by a designer named Shehnaaz. He only found out after host Anil Kapoor revealed that the suit was a gift from Shehnaaz Gill. After this, Ranvir can be seen smiling in joy. He looks into the camera and says, “Thank you, Shehnaaz. Thank you so much.”

A fan page shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “Shehnaaz Gill sends a designer outfit for Ranvir Shorey for #WeekendKaVaar. That's really sweet of her.”

Shehnaaz Gill sends a designer outfit for Ranvir Shorey for #WeekendKaVaar. That's really sweet of herpic.twitter.com/t28yM5L1kH — #BiggBoss_Tak???? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 20, 2024

Shehnaaz Gill appeared in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. The season included participants such as Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra and others. The trophy of Bigg Boss 13 was lifted by Sidharth Shukla. The actor died at the age of 40 in September 2021.

Coming back to Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Ranvir Shorey, earlier on the show, the actor talked about how fatherhood changed him. During a candid discussion, Paulomi Das, who has now been evicted, asked Ranvir about one event in his life that completely changed him. In response, Ranvir said, "The birth of my son. Fatherhood changed me. And I can't tell you how. It was not like I had to put in a lot of effort, It just happened organically. I don't know how, apne aap. [on its own.]"

The actor continued, "Main bolunga toh mera mazak udega, [If I will speak people will make fun of me] but it was almost like a hormonal change, ab ladkiyaan chadh jaayengi, [Now, women will be upset] what do you mean by hormonal change." Everyone else agreed with Ranvir that parental responsibilities can truly change a person. He concluded, "Hormones only changed, my whole outlook only changed. He is 13 years old."

Ranvir Shorey married actress Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. They welcomed their son Haroon in 2011. Ranvir and Konkona parted ways in 2015.