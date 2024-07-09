Bigg Boss OTT 3: Milan K Singh To Enter As A Wild Card Contestant? Here's What We Know

Milan K Singh shared this news on Instagram. (courtesy: its_official_milan04)

The house of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is full of surprises. From new friendships to verbal spats, the reality show is offering an unlimited dose of entertainment to its viewers. Now, reportedly, a new participant is about to enter the show. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, actor Milan K Singh is likely to join Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wild card contestant. A source close to the actor told the news portal that there are "high chances" of Milan K Singh entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

When contacted, the actor neither confirmed nor denied the news. “I'm a workaholic. Work is what I do; I don't care about platforms. I am very crazy about being shown on television and this will be seen soon enough but not now,” Milan K Singh was quoted as saying.

Milan K Singh has appeared in several shows including Vivid Bottles (It's All About Inside), Mission 70, Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile, and Roomies 2022.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 with a total of 16 contestants. The reality show has seen the eviction of boxer Neeraj Goyal, influencer Payal Malik, actress Poulomi Das, and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani. Now, there are a total of 12 contestants remaining in the show, including Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

Meanwhile, Singer Armaan Malik recently spoke out about how people are confusing him with a Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant, who also goes by the same name. This participant, who is also a YouTube personality, is known for his controversial lifestyle and multiple marriages. The singer shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) and clarified that he has “no connection” to the Bigg Boss contestant.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams 24/7 on JioCinema Premium.