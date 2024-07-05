Bigg Boss OTT 3: What Poulomi Das Posted After Getting Evicted From The Show

Poulomi Das shared this image. (courtesy: poulomipolodas_official)

The house of Bigg Boss OTT 3recently witnessed the eviction of Poulomi Das. After exiting the reality show, the actress shared her first post on Instagram. In the snap, she is seen wearing a red dress and looking into the camera. In her caption, Poulomi expressed gratitude towards her fans, writing, “The love and support YOU ALL have shown me over these 12 days has been truly overwhelming. Although my journey was brief, I know I had so much more to give. However, I am deeply grateful for each and every one of you.”

For those who missed it, six contestants were nominated for the midweek elimination — Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Poulomi Das. Before revealing the evicted contestant, Bigg Boss announced that everyone except Munisha and Poulomi was safe. In a surprising twist, "baharwala" Lovekesh Kataria was given the chance to save one of the two remaining nominees. He chose to save Munisha, leading to Poulomi's eviction. Before Poulomi Das, influencer Payal Malik and boxer Neeraj Goyat have been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Earlier, Poulomi Das had an argument with Shivani Kumari. According to Poulomi, Shivani made sexist remarks, referring to her as “women like you.” Poulomi responded by saying, “I feel like no one is discussing what she (Shivani) said about me. Whenever I try to bring it up, the topic gets changed. Isn't that unfair? Her comment about ‘women like you' still hurts me because there are many women like me out there. I need to understand what she meant by that.”

Here's the video shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter):

The makers also announced Poulomi Das' eviction by sharing a post on Instagram. They posted a picture of the actress. The caption read, “Janta ke aa gaye hai votes, Poulomi ki Bigg Boss journey ka chapter yahi hua close! [The audience's votes have arrived, Poulomi's chapter in the Bigg Boss journey has closed]”

Following Poulomi Das' elimination, there are now a total of 13 contestants — Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Shivani Kumari, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Pandey, and Naezy.