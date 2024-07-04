Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulomi Das Gets Eliminated In Mid-Week Eviction

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: officialjiocinemas)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping fans hooked and how. In just 12 days, three contestants have already been evicted. After boxer Neeraj Goyat and YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal, actress Poulomi Das was eliminated from the show. The official Instagram handle of JioCinema confirmed the news of Poulomi Das' eviction. “Janta ke aa gaye hai votes, Poulomi ki Bigg Boss journey ka chapter yahi hua close! [The audience's votes have arrived, Poulomi's chapter in the Bigg Boss journey has closed]” read the caption.

In the latest episode, six contestants — Chandrika Dixit also known as the Vada Pav Girl, Munisha Khatwani, Naezy, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari and Poulomi Das were nominated for the midweek eviction. Before announcing the name, Bigg Boss said that except for Munisha and Poulomi, the rest were in the safe zone. In an unexpected twist, “baharwala” Luv Kataria was asked to save any one of the two nominated contestants. He chose to save Munisha which led to Poulomi's eviction.

Previously, Poulomi Das had a heated argument with co-contestant Shivani Kumari. As per Poulomi, Shivani hurled sexist remarks at her, calling her “women like you”. In response, Poulomi said, “I feel like no one is discussing what she (Shivani) said about me. Whenever I try to bring it up, the topic gets changed. Isn't that unfair? Her comment about "women like you" still hurts me because there are many women like me out there. I need to understand what she meant by that.”

In an interaction with Indian Express, Poulomi Das shared that she wanted to follow in the footsteps of former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla. “I will use the famous line by Sidharth Shukla, ‘tum, tum, tum, bhaad main jaao.' I have been told that Bigg Boss is not a very easy show, mentally you need to be very strong, which I am. I do get stressed over little things but I am a firecracker, I am not calm,” she said.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 airs 24/7 on JioCinema.