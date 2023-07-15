Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'It Was Like A Concentration Camp,' Says Cyrus Broacha About Experience Inside The House

Still from a video shared on YouTube. (Courtesy: CyrusSays)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Cyrus Broacha has shared his first podcast after leaving the Bigg Boss house. The comedian, last week, decided to walk out of the show owing to a family emergency. In his podcast, Cyrus Broacha has opened up about his stay inside the house. He said the food was “terrible” and sleeping hours were “horrible”. “I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was a really painful and horrible experience. Can't discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues."

He added, "The food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that's the only difference… I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep."

Cyrus Broacha had to leave the show due to a medical emergency in the Broacha household, reported Zoom TV. In a statement, the makers said, “We regret to inform you that Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. As per Cyrus and his family's request, we request you to allow privacy and understanding during this difficult period. Further details regarding the show will be shared in due course.”

In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Cyrus Broacha told host Salman Khan, “Sir, I have been unable to sleep. I have been sleeping for three hours in the night, then I wake up and work out and I am completely finished. I can't handle it, can't cope with it anymore."

“...I am just physically finished sir. My body has lost weight. While you are talking I am not even listening after a time. My diabetes had started going back in the wrong direction. I am begging them to just let me out. I am not even contributing anymore, I have just become a dead soul over here now,” he added.