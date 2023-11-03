Who is Elvish Yadav? Big Boss Winner And Social Media Star

Elvish Yadav case: Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, is in trouble. The police raided his house in Noida and found five live cobras and banned snake poison. They say that Yadav was hosting rave parties with foreign nationals and supplying poisonous snakes and venom for these parties.

In this case, an FIR was lodged under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and for criminal conspiracy following a complaint by PFA against six people, including Elvish Yadav, for partying at a banquet hall in Sector 51 where snake venom was made available, police said.

However, Elvish has responded to the controversy by releasing a statement, explaining that the viral image of him holding a snake is actually a still shot from a music video.

Also in a video statement, he denied all the allegations leveled against him, asserting that they are baseless, and expressed his willingness to provide full cooperation to the UP police during their investigation. He also urged the media to thoroughly verify the facts before reporting on the matter.

Elvish Yadav is a well-known personality, and this is not the first instance of his name being associated with controversy. Let's take a closer look at his background:

Born in Gurugram, Haryana, Elvish Yadav is renowned not only for his vlogs and streaming but also for his fan meetups, which frequently turn into widely shared short videos on various video sharing platforms.

Family Background

Elvish lives with his parents father, Ram Avtar Singh Yadav, and mother, Sushma Yadav. He also has an older sister, Komal Yadav, who is married.

Clothing business

In addition to managing two YouTube channels, Elvish Yadav is the proprietor of the clothing brand Systumm Clothing.

Controversies

This isn't the first instance of his involvement in controversies; it seems like controversy often surrounds him.

In 2020, Elvish stirred controversy when he tweeted, "Ghar me ek bartan dhone wale ki zarurat hai. Salman Khan ke fans k liye employment hum create kardenge. Aajaoo salary bhi milegi (sic)."



In February 2023, a video depicting the theft of flower pots in Gurugram went viral, and a lot of attention on social media was directed towards him in connection with this incident. Many individuals claim that the luxury car used in the flower pot theft is associated with YouTuber Elvish Yadav.