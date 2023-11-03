YouTuber Elvish Yadav Says Have No Involvement In Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav recently won the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Elvish Yadav, YouTuber and reality star, denied reports that he has been arrested for possession of intoxicating substances. His remarks come after five people arrested by Noida police claimed that they were supplying snakes and their venom for rave parties organised by Elvish Yadav.

Denying the charges, the 26-year-old claimed that all the charges are fake and he is willing to cooperate with the police in this investigation.

"When I woke up in the morning, I saw reports that I have been arrested, and I was caught with intoxicating substances. All these reports, and charges against me are fake. There isn't even 1% truth to them," he said in video on social media.

"I am ready to cooperate with the UP police in this investigation," he added.

said that he will take responsibility even if he is found to have 0.1 per cent involvement in the case.

He also urged the media to not ruin his image till they have evidence.

"Till you don't have concrete evidence about me being arrested, please don't ruin my image. I have no involvement in this case," the influencer said.

Earlier today, the police arrested five people and rescued nine snakes from a banquet hall in Noida's Sector 51. They had allegedly arrived there for a party, and were caught after a trap laid by an animal rights group -- People for Animals (PFA).

In the FIR, complainant Gaurav Gupta of PFA, run by BJP parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi, claimed that his group had come to know that Elvish Yadav used to make videos with live snakes and snake venom in Noida and other parts of NCR with his associates and illegally organised rave parties.

On the image of him with a snake, Mr Yadav claimed that it was from a music video that had been shot 6 months ago.

Elvish Yadav has 7.51 million subscribers on YouTube and 15.6 million followers on Instagram.