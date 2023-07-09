Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I Am Just Physically Finished Sir,' Cyrus Broacha Tells Salman Khan, Begs To Let Him Quit

Image was shared on Instagram . (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Bigg Boss OTT is not an easy reality show to contest in by any measure and it looks like iconic TV personality and comic Cyrus Broacha is learning this the hard way. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he is seen begging Salman Khan to let him exit the show. The request from Cyrus came after Salman Khan announced that the show has been extended by two more weeks. On hearing this, Cyrus requests the superstar to let him leave the Bigg Boss OTT house. He tells Salman Khan, “Sir, I have been unable to sleep. I have been sleeping for three hours in the night, then I wake up and work out and I am completely finished. I can't handle it, can't cope with it anymore."

On hearing this, Salman Khan tries to pacify him and explains, “Cyrus, do you know that the entire nation is loving you in the house? Yeah, unfortunately for you."

To this, Cyrus Broacha says, “ Oh god, I really cannot take it anymore. I am just physically finished sir. My body has lost weight. While you are talking I am not even listening after a time. My diabetes had started going back in the wrong direction. I am begging them to just let me out. I am not even contributing anymore, I have just become a dead soul over here now.”

To lift his spirits, Salman Khan also welcomed Cyrus Broacha's frequent collaborator, actor-host Kunal Vijayakar on stage. Kunal reminds Cyrus of his vivacious old self and tells him that fans are loving him.

However, Cyrus asks Kunal to help him leave the show. Salman Khan leaves Cyrus Brocha with a piece of advice, "I know Cyrus it's just another 4-5 weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen brother, I cannot get you out. If I get you out then I have to get other people too. It is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work. I don't think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. It doesn't work like this, the show doesn't work as per your whims and fancies."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 can be streamed on 24*7 into Jio Cinema.