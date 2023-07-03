Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Its Not Scripted,' Says Salman Khan As He Schools Jad Hadid And Akanksha Puri For Their Screen Kiss

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

The second season of Bigg Boss OTTis making a lot of noise. From Pooja Bhatt's entry to Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's on-screen kiss, BB OTT 2 is keeping fans glued to the screens and how. On the weekend ka vaar episode, host Salman Khan grilled Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid for their act. The actor said that the show is not scripted. “You are not playing some characters. No one asked you to do it. It's not scripted,” he said. Salman went on to add, “You must be thinking that this was the highlight of the week. But do you really think that way? Was it really a highlight according to our upbringing, familial values and culture?”

On Jad Hadid's conversation with Bebika Dhurve in the kitchen area, Salman Khan said that the model asked Bebika to talk to his back and then pulled his pants down. Calling it a “bummer”, Salman said that the makers had to delete it.

"A lot of people may not find anything wrong with what you did. But a lot of people may find it offensive. India is a conservative country and forgiving country. We all have been forgiven by the people a million times. And you? They loved you. The way you were, even though they did not understand the language, they loved you, they loved Abdu (Rozik)... till these two episodes. Leave aside the kiss incident, this is the bummer,” Salman Khan said.

To this, Jad Hadid, who is a Dubai-based model, said, “I take full blame. I apologise to you, to India, to every member of this house. I am extremely sorry, what I did was unforgivable and it was a huge mistake. And I swear to my daughter's life, I am extremely sorry."

Well, Salman Khan was not ready to buy it. The actor said, “Try this in Abu Dhabi, try this in the GCC belt, try this in Saudi Arabia. And, why are you saying it was a mistake when I am asking?”

