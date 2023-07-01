Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Says Kiss With Jad Hadid Made Her 'Feel Awkward'

Instagrammed by Akansha. (Courtesy: Akanksha Puri)

Things are getting heated up in theBigg Boss OTT 2. Fans of the show were in for a shock when contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid kissed each other during a task on Avinash Sachdev's command. While the 30-second kiss undoubtedly made headlines, the comments from both parties following the kiss has raised eyebrows. For starters, the actress said that the kiss with Jad Hadid made her “feel awkward”. Confessing that it made her uncomfortable, she said, “I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward… I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance.”

However, Jad Hadid had an entirely different take on the incident. He said that while he was interested in kissing her before they did, he has “lost interest completely” now. Recalling the kiss, the Lebanese-born model told Jiya Shankar, “I'm kissing her and she was shivering. She wasn't reciprocating. She asked me to come close and she's been giving me those signals. She is giving me signals that she wants but I am off it. I lost interest completely. That kiss was for a game and meant nothing to me. I wanted it at the beginning. But now I am off it. She was shivering. She had guts.”

That's not all. Jad Hadid also had a laugh with Avinash Sachdev saying that Akanksha Puri was a “bad kisser”.

However, Jad Habib's comments about Akanksha Puri did not go down too well with Pooja Bhatt. The actress-filmmaker said, “I'm sorry but you're a b***h for saying that. That is below the belt. What do you think the poor girl would do if she was asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry but I disapprove of it. No no no… not cool.”

Here's a promo of the task shared by the official page of Jio Cinema.

The show can be streamed on Jio Cinema and is being hosted by Salman Khan.