Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down After Weekend Ka Vaar Task, Says He Feels 'Humiliated'

The first Weekend Ka Vaar session of Bigg Boss OTT 2involved a lot of fireworks. With laughter and tears galore, Salman Khan's interaction with the contestants was entertaining to see the least. As always, the weekend episodes also involved some fun and games. However, one such game resulted in Jad Hadid breaking down. The Lebanese-born model burst into tears and shared that he felt "humiliated" during a task that involved him and Cyrus Broacha. It all started when the two were assigned a task where Jad had to read comments about the show shared by fans while Cryus Broacha indulged in his favourite non-vegetarian food. However, there was a catch. If Jad was to make three mistakes, he would be covered with dirty water while Cyrus would have to stop eating.

Following the task, Jad Hadid shared with fellow contestant Jiya Shankar that he felt “humiliated” and “disrespected” by the task. He said that he felt cheated since he was facing some sort of punishment while Cyrus Broacha got to eat his favourite food. Bursting into tears, Jad Hadid shared that he was also missing his daughter.

To this, Jiya Shankar consoled him saying that he would receive support from the audience after seeing how well he performed.

Recently, Jad Hadid also made headlines for opening up about his painful childhood and how he was abandoned by his mother on their neighbour's doorstep. Explaining that his parents were estranged, the model said, “My mother thought my father had come back, so she packed up her stuff and went to her parents, dropping me at the neighbours…She left me at the neighbours telling them she's going to the supermarket.” Speaking of how he survived, Jad Hadid said, “I stayed in that room for a week. I ate garbage, there was a restaurant across the street. The restaurant people would throw all the leftovers by the end of the day. I would go down, pick up whatever I want and then go back. One day one of the neighbours, who owned a library, saw me and he freaked out and started yelling that how could my mom leave me out. He came, he took me by my hand and knocked on the door and nobody opened,” stating that his father had “sold the house in a few hours.”

Meanwhile, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT can be streamed on JioCinema. Puneet Superstar and Palak Purswani have been eliminated, so far.