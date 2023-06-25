Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Faces Salman Khan's Wrath For Spreading False Rumours

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: officialjiocinema )

The first Weekend ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was high on drama. Salman Khan schooled a bunch of contestants for their behaviour in the first week. While he urged Abhishek Malhan to bring back the energy and zeal with which he entered the house, the actor also lashed out at Aaliya Siddiqui for talking about her marital issues with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In addition, Salman grilled Akanksha Puri for setting a false narrative about Bebika Dhurve, by accusing her of being harmful towards contestants.

First, he asked Akanksha to sit on a special seat: kaanto wali kursi, and then schooled her for setting a false narrative against Bebika Dhruve. Salman asked the actress why she was consistently shaming Bebika, calling her dangerous, questioning her sanity, and mental health, as well as suggesting a medical check-up.

In her defence, Akanksha stated that she asked for the doctor because Bebika was saying, “Yeh bathroom mein bandh ho jaye (She gets locked in the washroom). I genuinely felt there was something wrong with her." Salman stopped Akanksha and asked her to listen to him. He said, "You saw what the doctors and the camera couldn't see." Akanksha continuously tried to keep her point saying, "Bebika does some things that I have never seen normally. Once she is normal, sometimes she is extremely out of control. I think she needs a session to open up and calm down.” Taking a sly dig at her, Salman taunted the actress and said, "You were also once crying and the next moment you were dancing.”

Salman further asked Avinash Sachdev, "Did Bebika really torture someone?" To this, the TV star replied, "I don't think so sir." Salman asked Avinash why he didn't speak up before, when the discussion went on for two days." Despite multiple clarifications, Salman concluded, "You understand everything but you don't speak up when you are supposed to."

The Weekend Ka Vaar will continue on Sunday, June 25. One of the four nominated contestants - Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev will be eliminated from the house.

You can watch a glimpse of Salman Khan's conversation with Akanksha here:

Meanwhile, Puneet Superstar became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2.