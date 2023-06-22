Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Revealed His Mom Abandoned Him On Neighbour's Doorstep

Image was shared by Jad Hadid. (courtesy: jadhadid)

The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is introducing several members of the entertainment industry to a larger Indian audience. A case in point is Lebanese-born model Jad Hadid, who recently won hearts by opening up about his troubled childhood. During an interaction with fellow housemates, Hadid spoke about how he was abandoned by his parents at their neighbours' doorstep. On being asked by Cyrus Broacha about his difficult past, Hadid said, “When my father came back after spending some time with my mom, she got pregnant. After I was born, he took my papers to the municipality, my mother's condition was to Baptise me, he went off and travelled to different locations. When I was born, he was not around and my mom baptised me and she named me. She thought he would never return, it was 1984, and there were no phone calls.”

His father returned, Hadid said, adding “He came back, took my papers and saw the church papers which stated that I was baptised. She named me Jad which is a very common name and doesn't belong to any religion. He went to the court, came back home, tore off all of her documents, threw out my paper, gave her divorce, packed his bags and left. He did all this in one day.”

Speaking about how he came to be abandoned, Hadid shared, “My mother thought my father had come back, so she packed up her stuff and went to her parents, dropping me at the neighbours…She left me at the neighbours telling them she's going to the supermarket,” adding that he learnt this from her when he met her 17 years later.

Explaining how difficult it was all for him, the model continued, “I stayed in that room for a week. I ate garbage, there was a restaurant across the street. The restaurant people would throw all the leftovers by the end of the day. I would go down, pick up whatever I want and then go back. One day one of the neighbours, who owned a library, saw me and he freaked out and started yelling that how could my mom leave me out. He came, he took me by my hand and knocked on the door and nobody opened,” stating that his father had “sold the house in a few hours.”

When asked how he came to find his mother nearly two decades later, Hadid said that he searched for her actively and that their meeting was “very dramatic". "She fell down when I told her who I was. I showed her everything,” referring to his birth documents. “She obviously can't read after whatever she had been through…I never want her to apologise, she said sorry... She thought all this time I was with my dad. She was not aware I was alone; she thought my dad had come back home and took me with him. She didn't want to fight him,” and added that she died a few years after they met. He also added that he never met his late father since being abandoned.

Jad Hadid's candid conversation received a lot of love from Pooja Bhatt, who gave him a hug and praised his strength.

Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of Jad Hadid with Tajikistani singer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 can be streamed on Jio Cinema.